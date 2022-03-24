Bill Murray is one of the few famous people who pretty much everyone likes. Whether he’s acting, appearing on talk shows, singing to an entire baseball stadium, or just living his life in a way that regularly sees him featured in ridiculous stories, Murray has ended up with a public image that makes him immensely endearing to large swathes of the world.



Advertisement

Now, however, in an apparent attempt to test just how far decades upon decades of goodwill can last him, Murray has announced his latest venture: An NFT collection created in collaboration with the meme and boobs aficionados over at The Chive.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the Official Bill Murray 1000 NFT collection as a series of “blockchain collectibles that will tell verified Murray tales.” Each of the NFTs apparently comes with “a unique graphic of Murray and accompanying text of a brief anecdote about the actor that he has either personally revealed to [The Chive] or has verified from previously published material.” In short, the time-honored tradition of people freely sharing stories about their run-ins with Bill Murray has finally, at long last, been properly monetized.

Chive Media Group co-founder John Resig wrote up a post about the collection, stating that the concept originated from Murray telling him years ago that he had never found the right time or “storytelling vehicle” to share his wealth of tales. “I don’t want to film a documentary or write an autobiography,” he reportedly said. “Social media is for the birds.”

NFTs, as we know, are for speculators, not birds, which makes them the perfect “storytelling vehicle” for subjects that The Hollywood Reporter says range “from professional topics (such as discussing a role [Murray] turned down), to philosophical Murray-isms, to his uncommon pastimes and quirks.” An example of this provided in Resig’s post is the story of how Murray decided to start calling his old Blackberry Classic “Bill Urry.” The bulk of the tale is this: “The ‘M’ key doesn’t work.’”



That story, thanks to Resig’s generosity, is totally fungible and provided free of charge. For more where that came from, though, buyers who have managed to ignore all reasons not to spend real money on this sort of virtual junk will have to pony up.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com