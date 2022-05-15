The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and some of the biggest names in music were in the building to celebrate the year’s chart-toppers.
The ceremony was hosted by Diddy, and ahead of the event, he said one of his goals of the evening was to “uncancel the canceled”—which meant inviting Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen to take the stage. The BBMAs marked Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy, and Wallen, of course, caught rightful scrutiny and backlash for using the N-word on camera early last year.
The overall tone of the night was rather confusing, with Diddy often going off-script and encouraging presenters and performers to do the same (we’re sure those producers backstage had a very stressful three hours). The show also attempted to highlight the atrocities that occurred in Buffalo and Laguna Woods, but flip-flopping between our sobering reality and Diddy’s commitment to being a “vibe curator” made for dizzying, disorientating tonal shifts throughout the ceremony.
If you didn’t get a chance to tune into the BBMAs, we can’t say we blame you—but you’re in luck because The A.V. Club has compiled a handy list of some of the night’s biggest moments.
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and some of the biggest names in music were in the building to celebrate the year’s chart-toppers.
2 / 17
Travis Scott has a trippy comeback performance
Travis Scott has a trippy comeback performance
In what was probably the most-hyped (and equally questionable) moment of this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Travis Scott took to the stage with a performance of “Mafia.” It was his first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy at the end of last year.
3 / 17
The BBMAs invite Morgan Wallen to Vegas and give him an award
The BBMAs invite Morgan Wallen to Vegas and give him an award
Following his own (rather dull) comeback performance, Wallen was awarded with Top Country Male Artist. That’s the ol’ scary cancel culture hard at work.
4 / 17
Reigning king of “pop punk” MGK serenades Megan Fox
Reigning king of “pop punk” MGK serenades Megan Fox
“This song is for my wife,” MGK told the audience before strumming on his guitar and launching into some uneven (yeah, okay we’re being really generous here) singing.
He did have a cool set that fired some perfectly timed explosions during the climax of the song “Twin Flame,” though. That looked pretty awesome. We’ll give him that.
5 / 17
The Queen of Hip Hop Soul accepts the Icon Award
The Queen of Hip Hop Soul accepts the Icon Award
Before Mary J. Blige accepted her Icon award, some of her most famous fans got to tell her just how much she means to them. Some of the aforementioned fans featured in the video footage included fellow Black woman musicians and actresses, Ella Mai, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R, Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, and Missy Elliot.
Both the clip, and then Blige’s acceptance speech in which she tearfully declared, “I finally found the ‘Real Love’...and it’s me,” were two of the most touching moments of the whole night.
6 / 17
Janet Jackson makes a surprise appearance
Janet Jackson makes a surprise appearance
The cheers inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena reached a fever pitch when Janet Jackson walked out from backstage to present Mary J. Blige with her award, giving the audience the shock of their lives.
“Mary J. Blige represents truth,” she said of the evening’s honoree. “Her work gives us comfort because she sings me, and she sings you.”
7 / 17
Morgan Wallen’s comeback performance was an uninspired snoozefest
Morgan Wallen’s comeback performance was an uninspired snoozefest
Moments after activist Tamika Mallory accepted her REVOLT Black Excellence Award, Morgan Wallen (you know, of “getting caught saying the N-word” fame) hit the stage. Yeah, we’re still not quite sure why he was invited either...
8 / 17
Diddy takes a moment to spotlight Tamika Mallory and her activism
Diddy takes a moment to spotlight Tamika Mallory and her activism
Diddy presented activist Tamika Mallory with a special award of his own: the REVOLT Black Excellence Award. Mallory is perhaps best known as one of the organizers of the 2017 Women’s March; however, she was at the forefront of many protests organized in June 2020 that came as a direct response to the murder of George Floyd. While presenting Mallory with the award Diddy told her, “You are one of the most fearless people that I know.”
In her acceptance speech, Mallory highlighted the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York and specifically called out the perpetrator’s racist motivations. Though the suspect was arrested, Mallory said, “They haven’t arrested the hate, the harm, and the pain.” She then urged the audience, “Get involved. Fight for justice.”
9 / 17
Burna Boy blesses us with one of the best performances of the night
Burna Boy blesses us with one of the best performances of the night
Nigerian artist Burna Boy had the very last performance of the night, and he closed out the evening with a rendition of his songs “Last Last” and “Kilometre.”
10 / 17
Little Miss Flint gives a speech in support of Roe V. Wade
Little Miss Flint gives a speech in support of Roe V. Wade
Mari Copeny aka Little Miss Flint was this year’s Billboard Changemaker honoree. During her time on stage, Copeny used her platform to give an impassioned speech in support of Roe v. Wade and to remind people that, decades later, Flint does not have clean water.
11 / 17
Megan Thee Stallion reminds us why she’s the Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion reminds us why she’s the Top Rap Female Artist
Fresh off of her big win, Meg took to the stage and performed her hits “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”
12 / 17
Florence + The Machine hit the stage and get ethereal
Florence + The Machine hit the stage and get ethereal
The band—led by vocalist Florence Welch—gave a spirited performance of the song “My Love” from its recent album Dance Fever.
13 / 17
Megan Thee Stallion keeps up the momentum
Megan Thee Stallion keeps up the momentum
The second televised award of the night went to Houston native and certified leader of Hotties everywhere, Megan Thee Stallion. Megan took home the award for Top Rap Female Artist.
14 / 17
Doja Cat accepts the first televised award of the evening
Doja Cat accepts the first televised award of the evening
Just over a month after winning her first Grammy, Doja Cat picked up the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Artist. The award was presented to her by City Girls JT and Yung Miami.
15 / 17
Diddy kicks off the night with help from a few musical friends
Diddy kicks off the night with help from a few musical friends
The show opened with Diddy performing double duty, as host and also as the first performer of the evening. Diddy was joined by Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow (who performed his recent single “First Class”), and King Combs (aka Diddy’s son Christian).
Diddy also did a snippet of the ‘90s classic “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems,” with Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie hopping on stage for the chorus.
16 / 17
Diddy and his son King Combs
Diddy and his son King Combs
Ahead of the big ceremony, Diddy and his son Christian aka King Combs shared a sweet moment on the red carpet.
17 / 17