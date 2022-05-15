The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and some of the biggest names in music were in the building to celebrate the year’s chart-toppers.



The ceremony was hosted by Diddy, and ahead of the event, he said one of his goals of the evening was to “uncancel the canceled”—which meant inviting Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen to take the stage. The BBMAs marked Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy, and Wallen, of course, caught rightful scrutiny and backlash for using the N-word on camera early last year.



The overall tone of the night was rather confusing, with Diddy often going off-script and encouraging presenters and performers to do the same (we’re sure those producers backstage had a very stressful three hours). The show also attempted to highlight the atrocities that occurred in Buffalo and Laguna Woods, but flip-flopping between our sobering reality and Diddy’s commitment to being a “vibe curator” made for dizzying, disorientating tonal shifts throughout the ceremony.



If you didn’t get a chance to tune into the BBMAs, we can’t say we blame you—but you’re in luck because The A.V. Club has compiled a handy list of some of the night’s biggest moments.