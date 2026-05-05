Billie Eilish definitely doesn’t watch Survivor In a recent appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the pop singer broke her silence on the “Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol,” but she didn’t give the CBS reality juggernaut the most glowing promotion.

There is, weirdly, a lot of crossover between the music industry and CBS’s beloved reality TV competition show Survivor. Musician Ben Katzman (formerly of Guerilla Toss) got to the final 3 in Season 46 just a few years ago. Country singer Zac Brown had an over-stuffed and ill-advised cameo just a few months ago. For some reason, every music publicist I know is obsessed with the show, with multiple agencies even having their own in-company fantasy league for Season 50. God knows we here at Paste—specifically, editor Matt Mitchell and I—are diehards ourselves, despite working at what is, ostensibly, a music magazine; every Thursday morning for the past two months, our first order of business has been to unpack the shenanigans that went down on our screens the night before. So, yes, there’s a surprising amount of music people who religiously tune into Survivor every week. But based on a clip from today’s episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, it doesn’t seem like Billie Eilish is one of them.

So what, right? Who cares if one random popstar has better things to do than watch Rick Devens dramatically flip a Mr. Beast coin at Tribal Council? Except Billie Eilish is not a “random popstar” when it comes to Survivor Season 50. She’s practically the season’s secret 25th player. If you took a shot every time she gets mentioned by name, you’d get alcohol poisoning before an episode ended. Hell, I’d bet the audience has heard her name more than Tiffany Ervin’s, and Tiffany is still actively in the running for the now-2-million dollar prize as we speak (to be fair, the lack of focus on Tiffany is the editors’ fault, not her own or even Billie Eilish’s; Survivor’s never been good at editing women, and boy, has this season been no exception).

To celebrate this massive, historic season, Jeff Probst and the Survivor producers decided to put all the major decisions “in the hands of the fans,” which is the season’s tagline. But, really, the only fans whose hands seem to matter are celebrities. Which brings us back to the “Birds of a Feather” singer herself. Supposedly, we’ve got Billie Eilish to thank for one of the most useless, lackluster twists in Survivor history: the “Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol,” which is a functionally useless immunity idol for the person who finds it, unless they gift it to another player and that player gets voted out without playing the idol—or, my bad, without playing the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol, since it seems the players are legally obligated to use its full nine-syllable name every time it’s brought up.

It’s been frustrating, to say the least. But what’s been particularly strange about the in-game advantage has been the utter lack of response from Billie Eilish herself. All of the other celebrities featured on the season have, at least, done something with the show: both Zac Brown and Mr. Beast flew out to Fiji to do their part live and in-person, and when a bafflingly lopsided Jimmy Fallon-inspired advantage sent fan-favorite contestant Christian Hubicki home, Fallon at least had the decency to book the robotics professor on his show for the following night. Eilish, however, has said nothing at all, her conspicuous silence all the funnier considering just how determined the show is to invoke her name at any—and I mean any—opportunity.