Joe Russo thinks spoiler culture has gotten a little out of control

At this point it’s well-known that Marvel actors are sworn to a very high level of secrecy about the spoilers in their projects, and that they may only be given a few pages from a whole screenplay—which they aren’t allowed to print—to keep the details of the plot as locked-down as possible. This culture of secrecy extends not just to Marvel actors or fans; it affects the way a lot of audiences consume media and talk about it. Joe Russo is currently dealing with this as he directs Avengers: Doomsday, and he thinks the whole culture around spoilers has gotten a little out of hand.

“On one hand, audiences want to be surprised, and that’s part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting. On the other hand, it can become a little over-policed, where people are anxious about engaging with anything,” Russo says in a new interview with Metro. “We design these films to unfold in a certain way, and we want audiences to feel those moments as intended. But at the same time, you can’t control everything. You have to focus on making something that holds up beyond the initial surprise.”

With Doomsay actively filming at Pinewood Studios, both Joe and his sister Angela Russo-Otstot, who is AGBO’s chief creative officer, are putting a lot of work into keeping the story as locked-down as possible. “We go to great lengths to plot out the most exciting way to reveal certain aspects, especially when you’re working with a known IP that people have such strong connections to and may have expectations around,” says Angela in the same interview. Well at least fans already have a pretty good idea of who’s going to be in Doomsday, though Marvel has suggested it’s still waiting to reveal some names that were on the backs of any of the 27 chairs it livestreamed last year.