Joe Russo thinks spoiler culture has gotten a little out of control
The Avengers: Doomsday director worries that some people have become worried to engage with "anything" because of a concern over spoilers.Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
At this point it’s well-known that Marvel actors are sworn to a very high level of secrecy about the spoilers in their projects, and that they may only be given a few pages from a whole screenplay—which they aren’t allowed to print—to keep the details of the plot as locked-down as possible. This culture of secrecy extends not just to Marvel actors or fans; it affects the way a lot of audiences consume media and talk about it. Joe Russo is currently dealing with this as he directs Avengers: Doomsday, and he thinks the whole culture around spoilers has gotten a little out of hand.
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