The Cyclops is very much awake in latest trailer for The Odyssey Cyclops, Sirens, and old-man Leguizamo come from far and wide for the new trailer for The Odyssey, opening this July.

The latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has everything any Homer stan could ask for. It’s got a Cyclops. It’s got Sirens. It’s got Robert Pattinson being a total shit to Tom Holland, who’s getting the advice of John Leguizamo in some serious old-man makeup. Hell, it even has little puppy Argos, proving that not even Mr. Nolan is immune to the box-office-boosting powers of popular characters as babies. If that doesn’t sound like The Odyssey, then try this one for size: There’s a Trojan Horse in there, too. Unlike previous teasers, this is a plot-forward, icon-heavy trailer for Nolan’s latest epic, explaining what Odysseus (Matt Damon) is up to (getting home to his wife and son after the Trojan Wars) and the trials that stand in his way (a monster with one eye, among others).