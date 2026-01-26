Like many Avatar movies before it, James Cameron's Billie Eilish movie has been delayed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Cameron (@jamescameronofficial)

Cameron also included a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures of the maestro at work. Unfortunately, despite the passion Eilish’s fans show for “Bad Guy,” the pictures fail to evoke the untapped human potential as seen in Kate Winslet wearing her wing suit underwater. Per Variety, Eilish announced the film during a tour stop last year. Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D,” she said. “So, take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.” No worries, Billie. The only thing Spider changes is the battery in his breathing mask, and he often forgets to do even that.