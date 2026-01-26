Like many Avatar movies before it, James Cameron's Billie Eilish movie has been delayed
The concert film will be "dialing in cool, new 3D tech," but won't be available until May.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
James Cameron is bringing the 3D technology previously reserved for Pandora to Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D), a Billie Eilish concert film, co-directed by Cameron and Eilish and shot during her Manchester dates last year. But today, the director announced another cool holdover from the Avatar movies coming to Hit Me Hard And Soft: Delays. On Instagram, Cameron took time away from sulking over the Chris Pratt-sits-in-a-chair movie dethroning Avatar: Fire And Ash from the top of the box office to announce that the Eilish movie would be moving release dates from March 20 to May 8. Sure, that’s not the same as the 13 years between Avatar sequels, but we must beg readers not to bet against James Cameron. “We’re refining the cut; dialing in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) will now release Friday, May 8th. Worth the wait!”
Cameron also included a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures of the maestro at work. Unfortunately, despite the passion Eilish's fans show for "Bad Guy," the pictures fail to evoke the untapped human potential as seen in Kate Winslet wearing her wing suit underwater. Per Variety, Eilish announced the film during a tour stop last year. Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D," she said. "So, take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He's in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row." No worries, Billie. The only thing Spider changes is the battery in his breathing mask, and he often forgets to do even that.