Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Nightmare Before Christmas “live-to-film concert experience” shows on October 29 and on Halloween at LA’s Banc Of California Stadium, alongside Danny Elfman and “Weird Al” Yankovic.



Advertisement

The teens’ favorite spooky singer will perform her take on “Sally’s Song,” that was sung by legend Catherine O’Hara. In a press release, Danny Elfman remarks how overjoyed he is to have the wunderkind join as a special guest, saying, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

These Nightmare Before Christmas shows have been going on since 2015 , with the singers accompanied by an orchestra. The last show was in 2018 and it was supposed to return in 2020, but the pandemic pushed back those plans.

Elfman will be singing Jack Skellington’s songs, and Yankovic takes on Lock, the devilish kid who’s the leader of Oogie Boogie’s henchmen trio. Ken Page, who voiced Oogie Boogie, will also perform as the character. No word yet if anyone else will make an appearance, but after all, life’s no fun without a good scare—we mean, surprise.

Having Eilish participate in this is also a reminder that Nightmare Before Christmas fans could use a new covers compilation of songs from the movie.



“Sally’s Song” was previously covered by Evanescence singer Amy Lee for Nightmare Revisited, and there are plenty of other great covers on it, including Korn’s “Kidnap The Santa Claws” and Rise Against’s “Making Christmas.” But all the fun is tainted by Marilyn Manson’s contribution to the album, “This Is Halloween,” which became one of the biggest songs.



A new covers compilation could allow Eilish to release her version of “Sally’s Song” for those who aren’t lucky enough to attend the Halloween shows, and give other artists who grew up with the movie the opportunity to make their own versions of the iconic songs.

