Fyre Fest sells for under $250k, which "sucks" for Billy McFarland

It seems the twisted, hilarious (from the sidelines, at least) saga of the Fyre Festival might actually end here: with the trademark and assets for the company sold for $245,300 on eBay. This may seem like a lot for a festival that never actually happened and a brand name that’s become synonymous with fraud, but if you’re Billy McFarland, the brains behind the operation and on the hook for $20 million, this news is less than stellar. In fact, “this sucks,” he said.

This is per Billboard, which reports that McFarland was livestreaming as the auction concluded below the quarter-million mark. “Damn. This sucks, it’s so low,” the music trade reports him saying when he saw the figure. He didn’t reveal who bought the trademark, but suggested that it’s a brand we might recognize. “It’s funny,” McFarland said when he saw the name and, for all we know, it probably will be.

McFarland listed the property on eBay earlier this month, which came after his attempt to plan a second Fyre Festival was even more of a flop than the first was. McFarland claimed that the second iteration of the festival was to happen earlier this year in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, which was complicated by the fact that the city government said in no uncertain terms that “No event of that name will be held in Playa del Carmen.” Predictably, no event of that name was held in Playa del Carmen this year. Anywho, now that that’s all over, McFarland wrote on Instagram, “Fyre Festival is just one chapter of my story, and I’m excited to move on to my next one.” We look forward to spectating, from a safe and appropriate distance!