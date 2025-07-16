Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri vie for Julia Roberts' trust in After The Hunt trailer Luca Guadagnino's new film is a dark, timely thriller about power and privilege.

Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Julia Roberts are in some sort of triangle in Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt, but it’s definitely not one borne out of love. The trailer for the latest film from the Challengers director tells audiences what kind of waters it’s wading in right from the jump. “All your generation, you’re scared of saying the wrong things. When did offending someone become the preeminent cardinal sin?” Hank (Andrew Garfield), a beloved teacher, fires at Maggie (Ayo Edebiri), a star pupil, during an academic mixer. “Maybe it’s around the same time your generation started making sweeping generalizations about ours,” Maggie retorts.

This particular debate seems relatively civil, but what will unfold between Hank, Maggie, and Alma (Julia Roberts)—a professor and the object of their mutual obsession—is anything but. One night, Maggie shows up at Alma’s door visibly distraught, and claims that Hank (Garfield) “crossed the line.” She doesn’t use the word “assaulted” until later, when she claims it’s “just amazing to me, a young Black woman can get assaulted, and all these white people figure out a way to make it about themselves.” Hank, on the other hand, claims he told Maggie he suspected she plagiarized in his class, and her allegations were an “utter fabrication” in response.