[Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Read on with caution!]

At this point, the mere concept of a post-credits scene isn’t much of a spoiler anymore, and in superhero films, it’s pretty much par for the course. But Black Adam is facing a slightly starker reality ahead of its October 21 release: a post-credits scene confirming a major fan theory has been leaked to the public.

Naturally, Warner Bros. immediately rushed to the scene and began scrubbing online clips and references to the moment. Now, multiple recordings of the leaked scene have been replaced with a message reading: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Warner Bros. Entertainment.”

Despite the strong wording, spoilers are much like toothpaste: now that the slightest trace of the scene is out in the open, there’s no putting it back in the proverbial tube . Essentially, if you’re desperate not to have Black Adam spoiled, it’s likely prudent to refrain from social media (and the ensuing paragraphs of this article) for the moment.

Advertisement

The post-credits clip is a bit of a softball spoiler when it comes down to it, as it only confirms a theory fans were all but certain about. In the clip (last warning!) Black Adam finally meets Henry Cavill’s Superman in all his dramatic glory. Per Gizmodo, as Superman gallantly appears from a cloud of smoke, he tells Black Adam: “ It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous.” The moment foreshadows a likely clash between the pair— after all, what better foe for an anti-hero than an all-American superhero?

Black Adam will premiere in theaters on October 21.