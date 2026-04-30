Blair Witch reboot finally gets participation of original creatives Actors Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams are among the new executive producers for the reboot.

About two years ago, Blumhouse and Lionsgate announced another new take on The Blair Witch Project to the chagrin of Joshua Leonard, who starred in the original film and had not been asked to participate in any of the films that followed. “[I]t’s 25 years of disrespect from the folks who’ve pocketed the lion’s share (pun intended) of the profits from OUR work, and that feels both icky and classless,” he wrote at the time. But now he and some of his original collaborators will have the opportunity to profit from the next movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonard and his co-star Michael C. Williams, along with writer/directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez and producer Gregg Hale will all serve as executive producers on the new project.