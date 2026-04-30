Blair Witch reboot finally gets participation of original creatives

Actors Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams are among the new executive producers for the reboot.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 30, 2026 | 1:34pm
Screenshot: Lionsgate
Film News The Blair Witch Project
Blair Witch reboot finally gets participation of original creatives

About two years ago, Blumhouse and Lionsgate announced another new take on The Blair Witch Project to the chagrin of Joshua Leonard, who starred in the original film and had not been asked to participate in any of the films that followed. “[I]t’s 25 years of disrespect from the folks who’ve pocketed the lion’s share (pun intended) of the profits from OUR work, and that feels both icky and classless,” he wrote at the time. But now he and some of his original collaborators will have the opportunity to profit from the next movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonard and his co-star Michael C. Williams, along with writer/directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez and producer Gregg Hale will all serve as executive producers on the new project. 

This new film sounds like it’s going to be something of a legacy sequel, with the stated goal of “reintroduc[ing] this horror classic for a new generation.” Deadline reports that any plot details are still being withheld and that filming is expected to begin this fall. 

Of course, there’s still one person notably missing. Rei Hance (the legal name of the actor born Heather Donahue) has more or less retreated from the movie business and now lives in Maine. She’s been vocal over the years about her complicated relationship with the movie and the fact that her likeness is owned by Lionsgate. Given all that, it seems unlikely that she would come aboard, but we’d imagine introducing a new generation to the Blair Witch might require a little Heather.

 
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