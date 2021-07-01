Plus:

Isabelle Huppert in Mama Weed Photo : Music Box Films

Silicon Valley writer Carson Mell penned, directed, and stars in Some Of Our Stallions (VOD 7/2), a dark comedy about two recently institutionalized friends on a quest for love. Being A Human Person (select theaters 7/2) chronicles the making of About Endlessness, the latest meticulously crafted movie from Sweden’s Roy Andersson. The hit SXSW documentary Kid Candidate (digital platforms and VOD 7/2) follows a 24-year-old musician running for city council in Amarillo, Texas. Rafe Spall finds himself suddenly rocketing a year forward in time every few minutes in the horrifying-sounding “comedy” Long Story Short (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 7/2). Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, and Janeane Garofalo are doctors struggling with an impossible medical decision in The God Committee (select theaters and VOD 7/2). The relationship between a 1950s Japanese volleyball team and the anime it inspired is the subject of The Witches Of The Orient (select theaters 7/9), from John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection director Julien Faraut. The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52 (select theaters 7/9; digital platforms 7/16) goes looking for the world’s most famously solitary whale. Vincent London stars as the famed Italian adventurer and womanizer in Benoît Jacquot’s Casanova, Last Love (select theaters 7/14). French crime caper Mama Weed (select theaters 7/16) casts Isabelle Huppert as a translator who gets wrapped up in a wild drug-related misadventure. Ailey (select theaters 7/23) profiles the legendary dancer and choreographer. Europa Europa director Agnieszka Holland returns with Charlatan (select theaters 7/23), a biopic of Czech herbal healer Jan Mikolášek. Settlers (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 7/23) is a sci-fi Western starring Sofia Boutella and Jonny Lee Miller as homesteaders on Mars. Ben Platt and Lola Kirke are siblings mourning their father’s death in Broken Diamonds (select theaters and VOD 7/23), while Jake Johnson is a son mourning his mother’s death in Ride The Eagle (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 7/30). And the Sundance-winning Sabaya (select theaters 7/30) is a documentary about rescuing young women from the grips of ISIS.

