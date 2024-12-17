Bluey to become bigger blue dog with 2027 feature film The co-production between BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company will hit theaters before eventually arriving on Disney+.

Bluey-mania hits a new frontier today. Everyone’s favorite animated Australian dog is officially coming to the big screen in 2027. After becoming Disney+ most streamed show of 2024, it was only a matter of time before the Heelers would get the big screen treatment (and then get dumped right back on a streamer after).

Plot details, as of now, have not been shared. Voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, who voice Bluey’s parents Chili and Bandit Heeler, respectively, are on board to return for the movie, as is composer Joff Bush. The film will be a co-production between BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company, with the latter securing global distribution rights for the project, which means, yes, there are already plans for the film to hit Disney+ after it hits theaters. In Australia, it will end up on ABC iView and ABC Kids.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” series creator Joe Brumm expressed in a press statement. “I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new ‘Bluey’ story to the big screen.”