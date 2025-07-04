America goes full-tilt satire as Trump announces he's holding UFC fights at the White House now
Nothing says "Happy Birthday, America!' like choking a guy out in the Rose Garden.Donald Trump at a UFC fight in 2023, Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
As a site focused on pop culture and the media, The A.V. Club is not necessarily equipped to grapple, meaningfully, with many of the clearly shitty things that happen in the American political landscape on what feels like it’s now a second-by-second basis. (Have you considered reading our sister site Splinter? They actually get paid to think and write about this unending torrent of bile.) But while we can’t weigh in intelligently on most of the very depressing ways this country is choosing to celebrate its various milestones, we can say this: Holding UFC fights at the White House feels pretty fucking on the nose, even for a narrative as lost in satire as our current, barely shared reality.