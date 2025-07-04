It is the Fourth Of July and The A.V. Club is closed Enjoy the holiday—newswire coverage will return on Saturday.

Today is one of the last great things that the United States can still claim: a federal holiday. It’s Independence Day, also known as the Fourth Of July, also known as the day those of us in the States can consume hot dogs and full-sugar Coca-Colas and set off fireworks—should you so choose! Whether or not you feel like celebrating today, hopefully you’re at least not working.