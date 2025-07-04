It is the Fourth Of July and The A.V. Club is closed

Enjoy the holiday—newswire coverage will return on Saturday.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 4, 2025
Image: Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment
It is the Fourth Of July and The A.V. Club is closed
Today is one of the last great things that the United States can still claim: a federal holiday. It’s Independence Day, also known as the Fourth Of July, also known as the day those of us in the States can consume hot dogs and full-sugar Coca-Colas and set off fireworks—should you so choose! Whether or not you feel like celebrating today, hopefully you’re at least not working. 

The A.V. Club is taking the day off, so there will be no new newswire items until we resume our duties on Saturday, but if you’re still looking for something to read, we’ve left plenty with which to amuse yourself. Our regularly scheduled recaps of Murderbot and The Bear have not taken the day off to roast some franks, nor have our regular new music and games columns. We also invite you to peruse this month’s comics preview at your leisure, and debate the ending of Jurassic World Rebirth with Film Editor Jacob Oller’s Spoiler Space.

 
