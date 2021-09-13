The Creative Arts Emmys were held on Sunday, a week before the Primetime Emmys, honoring the behind-the-scenes categories, like directing, music, choreography, and design. But just because it’s not the “regular” Emmys, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of notable wins and surprises. These are our main takeaways from the ceremony:



Bo Burnham scores first Emmys

Bo Burnham is now an Emmy winner! The comedian and multi-hyphenate’s Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside earned him three awards: Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. It’s a vindicating moment after his critically acclaimed film Eight Grade became one of 2019's biggest Oscar snubs.

Netflix ruled over every streaming platform with 31 wins

Given how many successful projects Netflix produces, it’s not a huge surprise that the streaming giant took home the most awards. Some streamer-specific highlights include: Claire Foy winning Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown; Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square winning Outstanding Television Movie; and The Queen’s Gambit winning Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

... and Disney+ came in second

Netflix wasn’t the only streaming platform to win big at the Creative Arts Emmys. The Mandalorian received seven technical awards—the show is in second place for most wins of the night. (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit became number one after winning nine awards.) This also became the first time that a Marvel Studios series on Disney+ received Emmys, thanks to WandaVision. The show won three awards: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program, and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics. The latter category’s win is an impressive feat, with “Agatha All Along” beating out Bo Burnham: Inside’s “Comedy.” But it’s a win that makes perfect sense; even those who haven’t watched the hit Disney+ series likely have had the WandaVision song stuck in their heads after it became a pop culture sensation.

Maya Rudolph makes history with her Emmy win

As reported by Deadline, Maya Rudolph is now the first person in 20 years to win twice in the same category—twice. Rudolph also became the third Black woman to win consecutive Emmys. She took home awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance as Connie The Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Apple TV’s hit comedy lassoed three wins

It would’ve been a major twist if Ted Lasso had gone home empty-handed. But thankfully, Apple TV’s favorite child won Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour).

RuPaul wins Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program for the sixth time

RuPaul beat out plenty of iconic reality TV hosts (including the Queer Eye Fab Five and Shark Tank’s sharks) again. The Emmys are taking Drag Race’s “may the best drag queen win” line from the theme song very seriously.

