Hulu’s Dopesick and FX’s Reservation Dogs are the first two winners in the entertainment category of this year’s Peabody Awards. Several other programs in other categories were announced on Monday, with more to come throughout the week.

Jo n Stewart, who presented Dopesick’s award, called the miniseries “a heartbreaking, realistic and true to life portrait of all that everyone’s been through.” Executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton (who also starred in the show) accepted the honor on behalf of the production, with Strong thanking Hulu for taking on the series when “no one else in Hollywood wanted to tell this story.”

“Our goal with the piece was to expose the crimes of Purdue Pharma and give the Sackler family the trial that they’ve never gotten,” Strong explained, while Keaton called the timely project “daunting, but well worth it.”

“We are so honored to receive this award from an institution like the Peabody Awards,” Keaton said. “The courage… of everyone, really, involved, to address the devastation that has been brought on by the Sackler family and big Pharma, and to do it and still honor the people in Appalachia–which in this case is what we chose as the location–and still show enormous respect for these people, all this… is not only important, but really gratifying to me.”

Ethan Hawke presented Reservation Dogs’ award, calling “the history of authentic depictions of Native Americans” in media “indefensibly” brief. In the jurors’ description of the show, they observed, “The series brims with surrealist imagination and deadpan humor that vividly captures a sense of defiant joy in the face of withering dislocation.”

Sterlin Harjo, who co-created the series with Taika Waititi, said he was “speechless” accepting the honor. “We wanted to make a show that showed Natives as who we are, but also highlighted our humor, because that’s so important. And it’s so important to who we are and our survival. And there’d never really been any depictions of our humor, or any good depictions at all almost of just our communities and who we are in TV and film.”



“It’s important to let people tell their own stories,” he said. “Whenever you let people tell their stories, it shows, and the quality of the work is better. No one’s asking for a handout… just an opportunity to tell our stories.”



Additional winners, from the categories of News, Documentary, Arts, Children’s & Youth, Podcast/Radio, and more from Entertainment will be announced throughout the week.

Here is the full list of winners from day one of the 2022 Peabody Awards:

DOCUMENTARY

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)



Building on the research of food historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America charts the evolution of Black foodways with both clarity and awe. Taking viewers across the Atlantic from Benin to South Carolina and up the eastern coast of the United States, High on the Hog serves as a corrective to histories that have excluded Black people’s contributions from this country’s culinary records.

Mr. SOUL! (PBS)



A joyful tribute to the local television program SOUL! and its creator, the impresario Ellis Haizlip, the documentary film Mr. SOUL! is a loving celebration of Black creative achievement and vitality in late twentieth-century America, capturing the majesty, confidence, and revolutionary force of Black artists, intellectuals, writers, and performers. The time between 1968 and 1972 was an extraordinary period in American broadcast television and cultural history, and Haizlip’s SOUL! was uncompromisingly and unapologetically Black, serving as a visual and sonic record of Black Americans at their most radical.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dopesick (Hulu)



Dopesick brings to life the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States, courtesy of the now-infamous Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, the company responsible for the drug OxyContin. The Michael Keaton-starring limited series is truly a gut punch, forcing us to see, constantly and unwaveringly, how the choices the Sackler family and its company made directly led to the destruction of countless lives and families.

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs follows the scrappy adventures of four indigenous youth—Elora, Bear, Cheese and Willie—as they drift through life in Oklahoma. Co-creators Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, offer a long-overdue show that takes seriously the hopes, dreams, and electricity of its youthful native protagonists while tackling fatherless households, addiction, discrimination, and grief with aplomb. The series brims with surrealist imagination and deadpan humor that vividly captures a sense of defiant joy in the face of withering dislocation.

NEWS

“Politically Charged” (ABC15 Arizona)



ABC15 Arizona’s reports on the arrests of street protesters and the very questionable tactics used against them by local police is a compelling series that warns us of the present-day erosion of our civil liberties. The investigation found that, in 2020, Phoenix police and county prosecutors routinely exaggerated and lied to grand juries to obtain felony charges against protesters. As a direct result of this series, 39 felony protest cases were dismissed, high-level officials resigned, the police chief was suspended, dozens of officers and prosecutors were reassigned, and the Department of Justice opened a sweeping pattern-of-practice investigation.

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)



Vice’s series Transnational spotlights the stories of various trans communities around the world: from the ballroom scene in Detroit to a government-sponsored safe haven in Mexico City, with stops in the United Kingdom and Indonesia along the way. In grouping them together and cutting across them—building, as it were, a trans-national collective—Vice’s team pushes back against notions of the global trans community as being any kind of monolith, honoring collectivity in individuality, the many in the few.

“‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)



In just a heart-wrenching 14 minutes, “So They Know We Existed” captures the devastation to daily civilian life during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 in Gaza. Citizen cell phone footage from the attacks and interviews after the fact document a harrowing portrait of life amid warfare, from a 10-year-old girl to teenage sisters; a young man who lost his father; a musician who lost his livelihood to an explosion, among others. The piece presents a range of civilian Palestinian perspectives and bears witness to the resilience of those who continue to survive the trauma of war long after ceasefire.

“Throughline: ‘Afghanistan: The Center of the World’” (NPR)



Throughline’s magisterial three-part miniseries on Afghanistan offers the long view of a country that Americans often treat as a threat, afterthought, or tragedy, particularly after the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military in 2021. By centering the country in its own story and pulling back the frame to consider Afghanistan as a full “civilization,” the team restores a necessary sense of scale to what is often lost in our understanding of the region across the decades and centuries of countless western media reports.