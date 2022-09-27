It’s been a long time since we saw Bob Odenkirk in a comedic role on the big screen. (In case you forgot, the actor’s impassioned delivery of the line “my little women” to his little women in the film Little Women was, against all natural logic and reason, not actually supposed to be funny.) But in a gift to us all, that’s about to change: thanks to a couple of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia alums and Jesus Christ himself.

Fresh off the heels of his lauded performance as the deeply nuanced, deeply human Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul, Odenkirk seems to be drawing from a different well for his next big project, where this writer hopes to see him playing That One Weird Dude once again, in the style of his brief, brilliant appearance on season 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

Odenkirk will be teaming up with actors/writers Andrew Friedman and Michael Naughton— who have both appeared on Better Call Saul in supporting roles as well as It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia—for the upcoming film The Making Of Jesus Diabetes. Heath Cullens (another Always Sunny alum) is set to direct.

Advertisement

The film, which is based on characters Friedman and Naughton originally created in 2018, per Deadline, “chronicles the story of two reclusive, middle-aged brothers with no filmmaking experience who are attempting to make a movie about diabetes, during Jesus’ time, to honor their recently deceased mother. All the while, the brothers’ madcap journey is being filmed by their neighbor.”

Friedman and Naughton will play the brothers while Odenkirk’s character, Leo, is described as “a shifty man with a dark past.” S ounds like a few other Odenkirk characters we can think of.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Soundcore Headphones and Earbuds Music to your ears

Listen to your favorite music and podcasts with active noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds so you can focus on exactly what you want to hear–no distractions. Soundcore is running a promotion for 30% off on various audio products. Shop at Soundcore Advertisement

“This type of project is the reason audience members still love going to the movies, The Making of Jesus Diabetes stands on its own as funny, new and exactly what the world needs right now,” said producer Andrew DeCesare in a statement. Filming is expected to begin in early 2023.