Has there ever been a better time to express our appreciation for Bob Odenkirk? With a clean bill of health and a new season of Better Call Saul on the way, one of America’s comedy superheroes is getting back to work. His memoir just hit #1 on the Amazon Best Seller lists, and if that wasn’t enough, he’s launching a new scripted series for Audible with co-created with his son Nate.

Summer In Argyle, co-created and written by Bob and Nate Odenkirk, is about as Odenkirkian as it comes. Billed as “Audible’s second-best murder comedy,” Summer In Argyle centers on the residents of the Ohio town of Argyle. Odenkirk narrates as Jeremy Zax, who waxes philosophical and nostalgic about the area’s history, both idyllic and lurid. Founded by settlers who grew tired of traversing the country to California, Argyle, Ohio, is where hot dogs are still hot dogs and “close enough” is just right.



However, in the summer of 2013, the death of Richie McDonough (Brian Posehn), “a stupendous substitute bowler that never bowled,” changed everything. The Odenkirks’ story follows the mystery of Richie’s demise over 10 episodes, beginning with the town’s annual hot dog eating contest and ending with its annual murder.

But wait, there’s more. According to the press release, “Along the way, you’ll see that Argyle truly has it all: a DMV that’s also a fancy restaurant; the world’s largest lost-and-found; a surgeon who doubles as a magician; and so much more!” Who wouldn’t want to eat at a DMV that’s also a fancy restaurant?

But wait, there’s even more. Audible was nice enough to share an exclusive trailer of the show, which we’re nice enough to share with you, our dear readers.



Written by Nate and Bob Odenkirk, Summer In Argyle features some of the biggest names in comedy today, including Tim Robinson, Stephanie Courtney, Carl Tart, and Mary Hollis Inboden. And, of course, there are plenty of Mr. Show alumni, such as David Cross, Brian Posehn, Tom Kenny, John Ennis, Paul F. Thompkins, and very pointedly no one else, which is weird. Why no Scott Aukerman?

Summer In Argyle premieres on Audible in 20-minute chunks on March 10. Gosh, it’s so great that Bob’s back.