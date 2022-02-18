Bob Saget loved to surprise people. It shocked generations of fans when it was revealed that America’s favorite dad was one of the filthiest stand-up comics on the circuit. It’s fitting that his final performance would be something unexpected, and in the new video for Desiigner’s “Bakin’,” the comedian turns it up alongside award-winning adult actress Kendra Sunderland.

Advertisement

“We needed a chef for the video” explains co-writer and producer Whoo Kidd to Rolling Stone. “And I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Well, Willie Nelson of course! But after the Red Headed Stranger turned them down, they called upon Danny Tanner himself.



“ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come,” added Whoo Kid. “Until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode.”



Whoo Kidd details the old-fashioned—well, old fashioned in the new world of hip-hop—Saget calling it “a rap video” (“I don’t even say ‘ rap’ anymore,” Whoo Kidd explains) and asking if there would be “a lot of booty shaking. ” B ut they really just wanted him to cook and manifest that big dad energy. Saget actually fried the bacon in the video for real.



“He did a good job,” adds co-writer and producer Slushii.



That’s what Bob’s whole spirit was,” explains Pharaoh who also appears in the video. “It was different. It was, ‘Put me in an odd place that you wouldn’t expect for me to be and watch me shine.’”



On January 9th, 2022, Bob Saget died from head trauma, and the video for “Bakin’” marks the comedian’s final role.

“After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he’s back with the universe,” explains Desiigner. “We want to turn this up for Bob, you could say this is a going home party for him.”



Advertisement

Watch the full video here.

[Via Stereogum]