The trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens up in a typical Belcher fashion, with Bob worrying about something while the kids try to pay him no mind. Only this time, it looks like the Belcher family’s problems might swallow them whole. The trailer promises “mystery, meat, and mayhem,” but it also looks to promise just some good ol’ fashioned Belcher shenanigans.

The Bob’s Burgers movie will find the Belchers on the cusp of a busy summer season, that is, until a humongous sinkhole opens up in front of the restaurant. With the burger shop already on the brink of financial ruin, the worries continue to pile up for Bob, with Linda doing everything she can to keep Bob with “happy, hopeful, kissy lips.” Meanwhile, the kids try to solve a wharf mystery that could possibly save the family business, which includes rallying a troop of sentient stuffed creatures. Linda also hits the wharf donning a burger costume and a possible glimpse at where the music comes in within this movie-musical, with the kids dressed as ‘80s rockers.

The film brings forth the voice acting talents of Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, and John Roberts as Linda Belcher. Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline, are also along for the ride. The Bob’s Burgers Movie was directed by the series’ creator and writer Loren Bouchard, as well as its supervising director and Bernard Derriman. Bouchard linked up with Nora Smith (Central Park) to pen the screenplay.

With the movie on its way, the series is currently airing its 12 season. After many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released on Memorial Day, or May 27.