After two years of waiting for the Bob’s Burgers Movie, the trailer is finally out. Alri ght!



As we see in the trailer, Linda’s the one taking over wearing the burger costume instead of Gene, making it “sexy” with a bikini because “it’s summer and sex sells, baby!” But it looks like the sexy summer of selling burgers is under threat by a massive sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers.

A sinkhole doesn’t seem like a massive issue for the Belcher family. After all, they’ve already been through nearly everything that could stop Bob’s Burgers from thriving—including the time when Mr. Fischoeder’s brother Felix nearly killed Bob in the fourth season’s finale. So, there must be something bigger going on than just a sinkhole.

The logline accompanying the trailer hints at that, too:



The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Louise seems to take charge in solving the mystery. She’s shown leading Tina and Gene into what appears to be a trailer park, saying, “Lay low, follow my lead.” She also urges Tina to take video footage of the sinkhole.

But while a sinkhole might be a bit of a downer, the trailer hints at fun coming the Belchers’ way, including robots, an onstage performance, and spaceship-shaped cars.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie has been a long time coming. It had been in the works since 2017 and was initially set to be released on July 17, 2020. With the pandemic changing those plans, the movie’s release was halted. But now, if the o micron variant doesn’t ruin the summer, the Bob’s Burgers Movie will finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022.