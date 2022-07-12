Making new friends can be a drag, especially when you’re girlfriend wants to introduce you to your wealthy, nihilistic, hard-partying buds. Borat 2's Maria Bakalova, who’s just trying to impress her girlfriend’s friends with some zucchini bread, is going to learn that the hard way.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming A24 zoomer-based horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, hard-partying comes at a price. Set at a lavish mansion without a parent in sight—we assume Lee Pace’s character doesn’t have kids for some reason—Bodies Bodies Bodies updates the basic premise of 2019's Ready Or Not by a few years, adding some Y2k revival chic to the proceedings. That’s right. Glowy necklaces count as part of the 2000s revival. What of it?



But this ain’t no safe space. As the party gets underway, the gang decides to get their Jigsaw on and plays a little game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a type of murder mystery roleplay. Unfortunately, when people start dying, the game stops being so fun. That’s always what happens. It’s all fun and games until people start getting stabbed by a mysterious killer.

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and “The King Of Staten Island” Pete Davidson. This is the first prominent role for Bakalova since her Oscar-nominated role in Borat 2 (We don’t have to include The Bubble, right?) The same is true for Rachel Sennott, coming off the success of her 2020 breakout role in Shiva Baby.

And, well, we’re always just happy to see Lee Pace do whatever he’s doing. Thank you, Lee, for being a calming, stable center for what looks like a very scary movie.



Bodies Bodies Bodies opens in select theaters on August 5 and everywhere on August 12.