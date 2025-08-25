It's all fun and games 'til the chainsaw comes out in Bone Lake trailer

“When Will saw this house on the app, he thought ‘Bone Lake’ was a euphemism,” one of the young lovers teasingly shares at the beginning of the Bone Lake trailer. Well, it seems like Bone Lake is sort of a euphemism, but not for a fun sex getaway (although everyone involved is very pretty and very aware of each other’s prettiness). From the trailer’s images of drowned cars and glassy-eyed corpses, “Bone Lake” seems to refer more to bones of the skeleton variety. And that’s before the chainsaw comes out!

The new horror thriller, which stars Marco Pigossi (Gen V), Maddie Hasson (Elevation), Alex Roe (The 5th Wave), and Andra Nechita (Matlock), follows “A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate” which “is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple,” per a synopsis from Bleecker Street. “In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”

Getting double-booked at your Airbnb is bad enough (ask any Barbarian fan—it’s gotta be a trap), but getting double-booked with a couple intent on playing dangerous psychosexual games is a whole other can of worms. “Think of this as an opportunity to prove your love before the weekend is through,” taunts the trailer’s voiceover. “Love is kind of like a game of chess… wanna know what happens if you lose?” The consequences for losing seem deadly—see: the hatchet, the crossbow, the freshly-sharpened knife, the aforementioned chainsaw, etc. But the trailer promises that “In this game, winners come first.” Now that one is definitely a euphemism, right? Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Bone Lake premieres in theaters October 3.