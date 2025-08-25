It's all fun and games 'til the chainsaw comes out in Bone Lake trailer
Mercedes Bryce Morgan directs the new horror thriller, premiering October 3.Photo: Bleecker Street & LD Entertainment
“When Will saw this house on the app, he thought ‘Bone Lake’ was a euphemism,” one of the young lovers teasingly shares at the beginning of the Bone Lake trailer. Well, it seems like Bone Lake is sort of a euphemism, but not for a fun sex getaway (although everyone involved is very pretty and very aware of each other’s prettiness). From the trailer’s images of drowned cars and glassy-eyed corpses, “Bone Lake” seems to refer more to bones of the skeleton variety. And that’s before the chainsaw comes out!