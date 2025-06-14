Bonnaroo 2025 canceled mid-festival due to heavy rains

The 2025 iteration of the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival kicked off last night—and then abruptly ended a few minutes ago, well ahead of its Friday headlining sets. Festival organizers announced that severe weather conditions were going to make the Tennessee-set festival untenable, and that the event was officially canceled after receiving a new report from the National Weather Service.

This is per the festival’s own Instagram account, where organizers wrote that they were “beyond gutted” to announce that the festival was closing down, before going into details about how attendees could safely evacuate the Manchester, Tennessee farmland where the festival takes place every year. The announcement was apparently brought on by “significant and steady precipitation” that’s expected to continue throughout the festival’s usual four-day run, “that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days.” The announcement made it clear that nobody currently at the festival is expected to be in any danger—in fact, those with sufficient protection from the rain are asked to consider staying through Friday night to make it easier to evacuate campers in flooded areas—but the festival is off for the year. Refunds for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be issued to ticket buyers.

Originally founded in 2002, Bonnaroo draws in about 70,000 attendees every year, who are treated to an eclectic mix of music that runs a gamut of genres. On Thursday night this year (per Billboard), performers included Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, Insane Clown Posse, and Rebecca Black. Now-canceled performances at this year’s festivals included sets from Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Queens Of The Stone Age; King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were also set to do a multi-night “Roo Residency,” which has now been cut short.