Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are headlining this year's Bonnaroo
The festival will go down June 12-15 in Manchester, TN.Screenshots: Luke Combs/Olivia Rodrigo/Tyler, The Creator/Hozier/YouTube
Fim festivals aren’t the only events shoring up their lineups for the 2025 season. Tennessee’s annual Bonnaroo festival just announced this year’s class, and there’s a whole lot of star power coming to the Manchester stage. Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are set to headline Thursday through Sunday respectively, with support from artists like Dom Dolla (Thursday), John Summit and Glass Animals (Friday), Avril Lavigne (Saturday), and Vampire Weekend (Sunday.) Other highlights—in addition to the inevitable Saturday night Olivia Rodrigo/Avril Lavigne collab (please let it be Sk8er Boi)—include Aly & AJ, MJ Lenderman, Insane Clown Posse, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Nelly, Tyla, Queens Of The Stone Age, and many more.
Other special performances include a three day residency from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and something called Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam. Just don’t forget to pack your sunscreen.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. (CT) exclusively via bonnaroo.com. Prices are guaranteed to be “lower” (how much lower is relative) during the first hour of sales, so you might want to go ahead and mark your calendar now.
Check out the full lineup below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 12
Luke Combs
Dom Dolla
Sammy Virji
Marcus King
Green Velvet
2hollis
Insane Clown Posse
Joey Valence & Brae
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Wilderado
Max Styler
Azzecca
The Lemon Twigs
Wisp
Sofia Isella
Kitchen Dwellers
Dogs In A Pile
Die Spitz
Hey, Nothing
The Droptines
FRIDAY, JUNE 13
Tyler, the Creator
John Summit
Glass Animals
Tipper
Goose
The Red Clay Strays
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Megadeth
Wallows
Foster the People
Slightly Stoopid
Flipturn
Of the Trees
JPEGMAFIA
Marina
Tape B
MJ Lenderman
BossMan Dlow
INZO
Levity
Mannequin Pussy
Leon Thomas
Cults
Aly & AJ
Matt Champion
Detox Unit
Rachel Chinouriri
Eater
Ginger Root
Bebe Stockwell
Effin
SATURDAY, JUNE 14
Olivia Rodrigo
Avril Lavigne
Justice
Nelly
GloRilla
Mt. Joy
RL Grime
Beabadoobee
Tyla
Jessie Murph
Modest Mouse
Gorgon City
Flatland Cavalry
Hot Mulligan
Action Bronson
Crankdat
Dope Lemon
Gigi Perez
Wave to Earth
Claptone
Jade Cicada
What So Not
Daði Freyr
Ziggy Alberts
ROSSY
Destroy Boys
The Stews
Thee Sinseers & The Altons
AHEE
SUNDAY, JUNE 15
Hozier
Vampire Weekend
Queens of the Stone Age
LSZEE
Remi Wolf
Raye
Royel Otis
Dispatch
Role Model
Barry Can’t Swim
Treaty Oak Revival
Big Gigantic
Jack’s Mannequin
ATLiens
Bilmuri
Saint Motel
James Arthur
Alex Warren
Zingara
Natasha Bedingfield
Alexandra Kay
Goldie Boutilier
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
GorillaT
YDG
SPECIAL PERFORMANCES
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency: 3 Sets, 3 Days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam (Saturday)