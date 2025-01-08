Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are headlining this year's Bonnaroo The festival will go down June 12-15 in Manchester, TN.

Fim festivals aren’t the only events shoring up their lineups for the 2025 season. Tennessee’s annual Bonnaroo festival just announced this year’s class, and there’s a whole lot of star power coming to the Manchester stage. Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are set to headline Thursday through Sunday respectively, with support from artists like Dom Dolla (Thursday), John Summit and Glass Animals (Friday), Avril Lavigne (Saturday), and Vampire Weekend (Sunday.) Other highlights—in addition to the inevitable Saturday night Olivia Rodrigo/Avril Lavigne collab (please let it be Sk8er Boi)—include Aly & AJ, MJ Lenderman, Insane Clown Posse, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Nelly, Tyla, Queens Of The Stone Age, and many more.

Other special performances include a three day residency from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and something called Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam. Just don’t forget to pack your sunscreen.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. (CT) exclusively via bonnaroo.com. Prices are guaranteed to be “lower” (how much lower is relative) during the first hour of sales, so you might want to go ahead and mark your calendar now.

Check out the full lineup below:

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs In A Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & AJ

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

GloRilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Crankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

ROSSY

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & The Altons

AHEE

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

LSZEE

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can’t Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack’s Mannequin

ATLiens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingfield

Alexandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

GorillaT

YDG

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency: 3 Sets, 3 Days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam (Saturday)