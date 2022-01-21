Boston Calling, the yearly music festival held in Allston, Massachusetts has unveiled its full lineup featuring over 50 acts. Bringing its 2020 slate of artists after two years of delays, the festival will have Metallica, The Strokes, and the Foo Fighters as headliners. Rage Against The Machine was originally scheduled to headline this year , but the group has since postponed its entire 2022 tour.

Other big names on the three-day Memorial Day w eekend lineup include HAIM, Glass Animals, Black Pumas, Avril Lavigne, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Japanese Breakfast.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year’s lineup is particularly special for us,” says Boston Calling c-f ounder/CEO Brian Appel. “It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before.”

The lineup also showcases 18 New England acts, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad and Cliff Notez.

Here’s the full lineup for Boston Calling 2022:

Friday, May 27

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris, Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers