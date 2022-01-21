Boston Calling, the yearly music festival held in Allston, Massachusetts has unveiled its full lineup featuring over 50 acts. Bringing its 2020 slate of artists after two years of delays, the festival will have Metallica, The Strokes, and the Foo Fighters as headliners. Rage Against The Machine was originally scheduled to headline this year, but the group has since postponed its entire 2022 tour.
Other big names on the three-day Memorial Day weekend lineup include HAIM, Glass Animals, Black Pumas, Avril Lavigne, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Japanese Breakfast.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year’s lineup is particularly special for us,” says Boston Calling c-founder/CEO Brian Appel. “It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before.”
The lineup also showcases 18 New England acts, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad and Cliff Notez.
Here’s the full lineup for Boston Calling 2022:
Friday, May 27
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris, Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers