Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim are hitting the road once more, with over two dozen shows slated for the summer. The One More HAIM tour, with support from Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, Buzzy Lee, and Princess Nokia, kicks off in Las Vegas on April 24.

This slate of shows comes after a long-delayed tour due to the pandemic and is the first time the sisters have scheduled a headlining tour for their Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III.

In addition to their musical endeavors, the entire Haim family is receiving attention for their appearances in the forthcoming Paul Thomas Anderson feature, Licorice Pizza.



With Alana the star of the ‘70s California coming-of-age film, both of her sisters and their parents, Moti and Donna Haim, play her character’s (named Alana Kane) on-screen family. Thomas Anderson has directed many of the band’s music videos, including the videos for “Magazine Man,” “The Steps,” “Now I’m In It,” and “Summer Girl,” all from Women In Music Pt. III.



Licorice Pizza will arrive in theaters for its nationwide release on December 25.



Tickets for the One More HAIM tour go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.



One More HAIM tour dates

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster