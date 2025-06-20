Boston Calling puts itself on hold until 2027

No one will be calling hotels or Ubers for Boston Calling next year. The popular music festival just announced that it will be taking a “gap year” in 2026 before returning on a new weekend—June 4-6—in 2027.

“Thank you for making this year’s Boston Calling such a wonderful experience. Your energy, passion and support mean the world to us” festival organizers wrote in a social media message to fans. “Stay tuned for updates and thank you again for making the festival a cherished summer tradition.” Organizers haven’t provided a specific reason for the hiatus as of this writing.

Founded in 2013, Boston Calling usually sets up in the Harvard Athletic Complex at the end of May. This year’s headliners included Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne, Dave Matthews Band, Vampire Weekend, and more.

While it hasn’t announced officially 2027 dates as of this writing, New York’s Gov Ball typically also takes place the first weekend of June—Boston Calling’s new date. We’ll see if the two are forced to compete for headliners 24 months from now.

Boston Calling isn’t the only festival to make some changes of late. Last year, the Pitchfork Music Festival announced that it was leaving its Chicago home after “nineteen years of music and memories.” All Things Go, on the other hand, recently announced that it would be expanding to Toronto later this year, after staging its first New York event in Queens in 2024. The original, Maryland-based event will also continue. At least Boston-based fans will have a plethora of options if they want to travel to see their favorite artists next year.