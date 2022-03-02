Commutes are already killer enough, so why not try a sleek bullet train full of bloodthirsty assassins? That seems to be the sentiment in the trailer for Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train, a fresh action comedy starring Brad Pitt and directed by former stuntman turned action film aficionado David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde).



Based on the novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka, Bullet Train follows Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a semi-retired assassin who hops on a bullet train, only to face a few other peers onboard. There’s Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), and Hornet (Zazie Beetz).



Another passenger on the train is Kimura (Andrew Koji), a father ready to enact his revenge after Prince puts his young son in a coma. The situation begins to devolve into chaos as the killers realize their individual assignments might all be connected.

That chaos makes itself known in the many fight scenes set against the Bee Gees’ jaunty “Staying Alive.” There’s a bucket hat wearing Pitt being delightfully flummoxed by his situation as his efforts are thwarted by Bad Bunny’s character. Meanwhile, British lads Johnson and Henry seem to be having a briefcase related issue and Michael Shannon appears briefly as an assassin boss of some kind (John Wick’s The Bowery King might have some competition).

With a film filled with star-studded assassins, there’s also a large ensemble cast that includes Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara and Sandra Bullock. Originally, Bullock’s role of Pitt’s shadowy, ‘behind the screen’ character was meant for method actor to end all method actors Lady Gaga, but she dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci. No doubt that Gaga would have used her method acting to replicate Joan Cusack’s own assassin secretary from Grosse Pointe Blank and for that, we mourn.

The film is being produced by Columbia Pictures, 87North Productions and Fuqua Films with Leitch working as a producer along with Antonine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven), Kelly McCormick (Hobbs & Shaw), and Kat Samick (The Equalizer).

Hop aboard Bullet Train when it’s released in theaters on July 15.