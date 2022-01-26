Lady Gaga’s been pretty vocal (get it, because she’s also an international pop singer) about the lengths she went to when it came to embodying Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, and it turns out she was in good company during filming with her co-stars.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga says that when she was on set for filming, she never truly met co-star Jared Leto. Instead, she only met his prosthetic-heavy version of Paolo Gucci. Not only that, but Leto never actually met her either . He only ever interacted with the Gaga-fied version of Patrizia Reggiani. It’s called acting.

“We’re both maniacs... I never met Jared on set,” Gaga says. “I was always with Paolo; he was always with Patrizia.” Gaga tells Kimmel. “I have to say, we don’t always talk abut this, but my fellow actors on that set—everybody was in character. It was not just me.”

Just give her the Oscar already! Of course, Leto is known for his extreme method acting, not limited to his time as the Joker while filming Suicide Squad (2016), where rumors flew about him mailing an array of atrocious gifts to his co-stars. It turns out that was a joke but nevert heless....



In the interview, Gaga once again touched on using her Italian accent for nine months prior to shooting and improvising the “Father, son, and h ouse of Gucci,” line which was predominately featured in promo materials.

Finally, Kimmel also asks the question everyone wants to know: Who cut the love scene between Gaga and Salma Hayek out of this already 2 hour and 40 minute movie? She then explains it wasn’t just the kiss part of a scene that did not make it to the final cut; it was the entire scene between her and Hayek where Hayek’s character learns of Maurizio Gucci’s death.

“I made out with Salma Hayek,” Gaga says. “I’m like that annoying kid in school who’s bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”

Sounds like a scene for the extended director’s cut of the film to us, that or Gaga really must break in Scott’s secret drawers for the proof.