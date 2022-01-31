Regardless of viewers’ feelings about Ted Lasso, there’s one thing everyone who’s watched the show can likely agree on: Brett Goldstein needs to be in more things . The Emmy-winning actor is a standout on the show, giving foul-mouthed grump Roy Kent heart and humor. And t he unearthed video of him performing a one-man show of The Muppets Christmas Carol in six minutes is also extremely delightful. It’s time to turn him into a superstar and W arner Bros., the studio behind Ted Lasso, is giving us more of Goldstein.



The Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, per Variety. The publication reports that Goldstein will “develop, create, and produce new television content for WBTV for all platforms, including potential projects for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable and broadcast networks.”

Advertisement

Goldstein, who isn’t one for boring, humorless statements, expressed his excitement at signing the deal with Warner Bros., saying, “Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true.”

He adds, “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”



Besides working on Ted Lasso, Goldstein has worked on various other projects recently. He co-created AMC’s sci-fi anthology series Soulmates, that premiered in 2020 and is heading into its second season. He’s also the co-writer and co-executive producer of Apple TV+’s upcoming series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel, that follows “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he think.”