Jason Segel seems to continuously have something in the works, but it’s been a while since he’s starred in a sitcom. Thankfully, he’s soon returning to form. Apple TV+ is working on a new comedy series starring Segel, that’s being co-written by the actor alongside Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.

According to its logline, Shrinking “follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”

That sounds an awful lot like Apple TV+’s other upcoming series, The Shrink Next Door, where Paul Rudd plays real-life psychiatrist Ike Herschkopft, who exploits and meddles into his patient Marty’s (Will Ferrell) life, to the point where he even takes over Marty’s fabric company.

It’ll be a battle of the terrible shrinks to see which comedic show will gain the most attention from viewers. Apple TV+’s decision to have two very similar shows airing at the same time is a bit of a head-scratcher, but we’re going to blame the much-discussed Ted Lasso season two therapy arc for the streamer’s interest in shrink shows.

As for its star, this isn’t Segel’s only Apple project in the works. He’ll also star in Apple TV+’s upcoming film The Sky Is Everywhere, based on Jandy Nelson’s YA novel of the same name. The movie is written by Nelson and directed by Josephine Decker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is about a teenage girl named Lennie Walker, “who is dealing with the sudden loss of her sister. In her grieving state, she finds herself drawn to two men: her sister’s boyfriend, where the shared loss binds them in ways she doesn’t understand, and a new arrival who offers a bright hope for the future.” Segel will play Lennie’s uncle, Big.