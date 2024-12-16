Brian Cox goes ahead and ranks his Succession children Cox's answers about which of his former co-stars he'd most want to hang out with are extremely Logan Roy-coded.

Say what you will about life and art and which is imitating which, but it was all eventually leading to this: Brian Cox ranking his Succession children by whom he most would like to hang out with off the set. The actual question, put to him by The Hollywood Reporter, is “If I told you that you were going to be saddled for the rest of your life with one of your Succession children for Christmas, which would you choose?” His answer is both incredibly Brian Cox-ish but also incredibly Logan Roy-ish, too.

His first choice to spend Christmas together “would have to be Kieran Culkin [Roman Roy]. That boy has been through so much with his family situation. And he’s a consummate actor. He really is. And he showed it. He was so nervous when we started the show. I have just watched him grow over the time, and I have such enormous respect for him. He’s a very fine actor, he’s funny and he’s very sweet,” Cox gushes. “And Sarah Snook [Siobhan “Shiv” Roy] would be a close second.”

“Eldest boy” Jeremy Strong did not make the cut. However, Cox said it wasn’t awkward when he had to return to set after publicly slagging Strong’s acting process. “We just got on with our job. We get on with what we’re doing. We’re not going to buy into that thing with Jeremy,” Cox says. He adds that “to act with Jeremy is extraordinary” and that “He’s a great actor,” but notes that Strong was literally Daniel Day-Lewis’ assistant and subscribes Day-Lewis’ Method, which “is not the way I work.” When Cox did co-star with Daniel Day-Lewis, he found that mode “sometimes a little off-putting, but it’s different horses for different courses.”

To cap it off, Cox made no mention of Alan Ruck, who played his actual eldest son Connor Roy. Classic Logan!