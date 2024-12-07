Brian Cox thinks Jeremy Strong should have smoked some weed while filming Succession Does Cox himself partake? "Oh yes," he said.

Brian Cox is done yelling into the void about Jeremy Strong’s Method acting. Being a grump is the “antithesis” of who he is, actually, as he told The Guardian in a recent interview. (Well, he sometimes “get[s] grumpy,” especially about politics, but he doesn’t consider himself a grump.) Now, he has a bold new solution for how his Succession co-star could have made everyone’s lives a little bit easier on set: smoking a bit of the devil’s lettuce. “Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?” he said.

Cox’s disdain for Strong’s process—one he previously called “fucking annoying”—is well documented. Now, in his new, non-grumpy era, the actor is softening some of his words. “He was wonderful to act with. I had no argument with Jeremy’s acting,” he told the outlet. Still, a tiger can’t change its stripes all that much. “He would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did,” he said. In Cox’s opinion, Method acting in general “creates hostility” for the ensemble, which could have been solved if Strong had just grabbed a bong and chilled out a bit.

Why is Cox so confident in this? Because he smokes weed, of course. The 78-year-old actor apparently didn’t discover that a spliff “relaxed” him until middle age, when an uncle of a former girlfriend opened his eyes to the benefits of the drug. “He was staying with me, and I’d come home and say it’s difficult for me to switch off, and he said, ‘Have you ever tried the weed?’” he recalled. “I’d always been very against that because when I was young I thought drugs just obfuscated the career path. And probably it would have at that time.”

Firmly into his career, however, he felt a little more comfortable with the idea of experimentation. So he tried it. “I just thought, ‘Oh GOD!” he remembered (The Guardian‘s emphasis, which means he probably really bellowed it.) “It’s just the best way to get rid of the day.” If only someone had been around to give Logan Roy the same advice.