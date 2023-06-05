Note: This article contains spoilers for the Succession series finale.

Count Logan Roy himself among the Succession viewers still somewhat faithfully relying upon spoiler warnings like the one included above. Brian Cox, who played the aging media magnate at the head of the HBO series’ table, still hasn’t watched the last few episodes of Succession’s final season.

Speaking to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Cox explains that he stopped watching the series because, for one, he’s “never liked watching” his own work. But Cox also held off in some sort of subconscious semi-solidarity with his late, great character, the towering Roy patriarch who isn’t so towering by the midpoint of Succession’s fourth season.

“Because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch,” Cox puts it simply. (For the uninformed who are too curious to turn back now: Logan Roy dies off-camera in “Connor’s Wedding,” the third episode of Succession’s fourth season.)

He continues: “I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan would have already set it up. So I gather, in the end, Logan’s ultimately won through — even though he’s in the grave,” He then takes the conversation in a more profound direction. “It’s a strange situation. I don’t cling on to things. When it’s over, it’s over, and I go on.”

Revealing what he has heard about Succession’s series finale, Cox manages to pretty astutely sum up the Roy family’s final act: “The rich are becoming so out of it. So separated. That’s what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end.” Of course, that’s just what Cox has heard, and he’s sure to add a quick caveat: “Apparently! I wasn’t in the finale.”