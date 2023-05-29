It’s telling that one of the last things we see Kendall Roy do, before his world collapses, is hurt his little brother. Kendall, who, even at his most broken, would throw himself between his monster of a father and his sensitive, semi-sociopathic little bro—tonight, he deliberately, and calmly, makes Roman bleed. Weakens him, so that Kendall can be strong.



If Succession was a show about a son slowly learning to become his father—internalizing the man’s cruelties, his evils, and, yes, his terrible, vital force—then that moment would be the one where Kendall finally, actually succeeds. Where he finally becomes Logan Roy, unleashing the monster inside him to seize the reigns of the world. Selling his soul for power.

But Succession has never been that show. It is not—despite the incredible con job that Jesse Armstrong has done with his beautiful scripts, and that Mark Mylod, and all of the show’s incredible crew, have done to present these gorgeous worlds of opulence and influence—a prestige drama about the terrible things people do for power. No: It is, and always has been, a show about idiots, fucking up. And so “With Open Eyes” doesn’t end on that moment of awful moral compromise, on The Selling Of Kendall Roy. It instead ends with two idiots fighting like kids on a playground while a third idiot blows up the world, and two more idiots fail upward into running what’s left of it. Hell, Connor doesn’t even get to take over Slovenia, or whatever!

Episode #4.10 Episode #4.10 (Season 4, Episode 10) Grade A CAST Nicholas Braun Greg Hirsch Brian Cox Logan Roy Kieran Culkin Roman Roy Dagmara Dominczyk Karolina Novotney Peter Friedman Frank Vernon Justine Lupe Willa Ferreyra DIRECTOR Mark Mylod WRITER Jesse Armstrong

Those playground vibes shoot through both the finale’s darkest and its warmest moments: That final, awful confrontation where Kendall tries to tantrum his way into getting Daddy’s magic chair, of course. But also the earlier moments with Kendall, Shiv, and Roman in their mother’s kitchen, teasing and joking with each other, laughing happily as Roman mimes oral sex on step-father Peter’s special cheese. Joyful moments between people who almost never get to express joy, united for once without all the bullshit and insecurity breaking through. Glimpses of who these people could have been if Logan Roy had been content to just run a fucking newspaper in some pissant little corner of America, instead of trying to own the entire thing.

If there’s a benefit to the supersized length of Succession’s final episode, it’s in the grace with which it approaches those moments, the willingness to spend time on the least terrible versions of these horrible, horrible people. And also, yeah, on the worst: Shiv and Roman in a glass-walled office, hitting Kendall with the lowest possible blows—the waiter, his kids—that they can muster to try to finally break his desperate need to win; Kendall firing back with all the dignity of a teenager begging not to be grounded. (God, the way he screams that they’re being dumb, that they’re not making logical sense; the ways he tries to spin the Tetris piece of Andrew Dodds’ death into a form that still lets him get the treat that Daddy promised him when he was 7 years old.) Succession’s fourth season has made an art out of rhyming itself with episodes from the show’s earlier seasons; we come at last, tonight, back around to “Whose Side Are You On?” and the result turns out to be exactly the same, even without Logan there to loom over things and screw Ken over.

Shiv’s decision to turn on Kendall in the boardroom is the pivot of the show’s final minutes, and one that’s going to come in for a lot of analysis, I think—especially since the show avoids telegraphing it until its her actual turn to vote. No one in Succession ever acts without some measure of self-interest, but for what it’s worth, I believe her when she tells him she’s acting on an almost instinctual gut revulsion: She knows her brother well enough to know that, for all that Matsson is a psycho and Tom has no soul, the world (including Kendall) will not be better off with Kendall Roy as its king. She’s too Shiv, probably, to reach the point that Roman ends up at, to grasp the fundamental truth that all the Roy kids are “bullshit,” and that none of them should have the reins. But it’s hard to fault her for taking her ball and going home. Strip away the vote counts, the superfluous mentions of the Vaulter guy, Matsson’s double-dealing, and the final dramatic turn of Succession is this: Whether Shiv Roy believes in her brother. And he’s proven, time and time again, that she shouldn’t.

But here’s the thing: A year from now, when I think about this show, it won’t be the corporate maneuverings that come back to me, the endless cycling of who’s stabbing who in the back at whichever minute of this massively long 90-minute conclusion. (For the record, it’s Matsson and Tom fucking over Shiv, for most of it. It’s actually kind of surprising that it took Lukas this long to zero in on the endless usefulness of a guy who’ll cheerfully yes-man along his casual musings about wanting to fuck Tom’s wife.) All of that stuff has always been window dressing, fodder for articles where some investment banker sits you down and explains “what’s really going on in Succession’s big boardroom scenes,” while you quietly pray for death

No, what’ll come back to me are the little human moments, more precious because they managed to bubble up through the sea of awfulness. Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin busting out their Jeremy Strong impressions to simulate how petty and righteous Ken would be if they tried to bonk him on the head with a coconut and just be done with it. Snook once again gunning for The Emmy For Acting Only With Your Eyes as she actually, honest-to-god opens herself up to Tom Wambsgans in the name of love. And, of course, that tender, whispered “I got you,” as Tom chooses his true soul mate, instead planting a sticker of ownership on his precious little Sporus. (Not a coincidence that he earlier told Greg he was going to be “castrated” on salary, no?)

Armstrong has talked, frequently, about being unsure of whether he was going to end Succession here, and that comes through in the structure tonight, the overlong scenes of retreaded arguments, the abruptness with which the show bids these characters farewell. (As the man himself notes, in the irritating “Hey, that was the ending!” explainer tacked on to the end of tonight’s finale on Max, the camera loses interest in them the moment they can no longer get their heart’s desire.) Roman, who seems genuinely happiest tonight when the burden’s been lifted off of his shoulders, and most miserable when his drive to seem powerful revs back up, finds something resembling acceptance. Shiv is trapped in a sort of perfect hell, “wife of Tom Wambsgans” coming true at last. And Kendall, for all that he tacitly threatens it, doesn’t kill himself, or at least not where we can see. (Oh, how I stared at those big, shiny windows in the boardroom where Matsson and Roman were signing the Waystar-GoJo deal at last; waiting for a shadow to fall.)

Is “With Open Eyes” a good series finale? I suspect that it might not be, in practical plotting terms; suspect that there’s no ending Armstrong could craft that could satisfy both the desire we all have for a dramatic conclusion to this story, and the show’s inherent satirical nature (see above, re: idiots fucking up). For my own part, I have lost all interest, at this point, in the question of who’s going to end up running this stupid company, and am quietly glad not to ever have to parse one more of these endless arguments about it. But as a showcase for character, the place where this show has always excelled, it serves as an exceptional farewell; I might begrudge Armstrong and co. the pain of having to review an hour-and-a-half of deeply dense TV on deadline, but never the funny, human, moving extra minutes we got with these characters tonight. Moments with Caroline, and horrible shitty Peter and his knobby bread. Moments with Tom, and Greg. And Shiv. And Roman. I’ve come to love them, these monsters. It’s kind-of, sort-of, not their fault.

And, yeah: Kendall. We end with him staring out over the water—it’s always water, with this guy—grappling silently with his loss, left with nothing but his private bodyguard, and his fancy suit and clothes, and the billions and billions of dollars he just moved heaven and hell to try not to receive. If Succession has, ultimately, been nothing more than an effort to chart the exact heights and depths of Kendall Roy’s soul, it ends with a curtness that suggests there really is nothing left there to plumb. He was a comedy character who thought he was the star of a prestige drama, hurt people like he was the star of a prestige drama, raged against the gods with no ability to grasp his own cosmic and comic absurdities. But the waters were always more shallow than they seemed—if still deep enough to drown in.

Goodbye, idiot. I’m going to miss you.