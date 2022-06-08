Brian Cox would like you to take your very specific Logan Roy daddy issues somewhere else, please and thank you. As entertaining as it is to see the character tell underlings to “F uck off” on television, doing so in real life has quickly become uncomfortable for the actor.

“My thing [since Succession began] is people ask me to tell them to fuck off all the time,” he said during The Hollywood Reporter Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable. “Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people. I mean, it started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theaters in New York. I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to fuck off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

“But the worst was here in L.A. when I went to a meeting for Ronan Farrow, a #MeToo thing,” Cox continued. “He was launching the book and all these Hollywood women were there and it was very intense. And I was standing at the back and then [the women] all turned around and saw me and they [pointed a] camera and said, ‘Can you tell us to fuck off?’ I was like, ‘This is a #MeToo meeting, is this really proper to be asking me to tell you to fuck off? And does that mean that I get canceled?’”

Being canceled for not telling a group of women to fuck off would certainly be a first. But, we regret to tell you, Cox has strong feelings on cancel culture, which he calls “modern-day McCarthyism.” During an appearance on (shudder) Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, he said “there is so much hypocrisy in the whole thing,” adding, “I am not religious but there is a thing in the Bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus.”

He cited the “deeply unjust” backlash to J.K. Rowling (who remains extremely wealthy and powerful, despite her so-called cancellation) and her controversial stance about transgender people. “It is not only the people who are canceled. It is also people like their families, like their children, like their parents,” he said dramatically.

Both Brian Cox and Logan Roy have managed to escape the woke mob so far. It doesn’t seem like cursing out less women will ruin his career, even if the profanity was by request.