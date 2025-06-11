R.I.P. Brian Wilson, Beach Boys co-founder and musical pioneer The musician, who innovated recording techniques and changed popular music forever, was 82.

Brian Wilson, the legendary songwriter, producer, and co-founder of The Beach Boys, has died. His family shared the news on Wilson’s website, but didn’t provide further details as they wrote that they are at a “loss for words right now.” Wilson was 82.

Wilson founded The Beach Boys—then known as the Pendletones—with his brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine in Hawthorne, California in 1961. Their first single, “Surfin'” was released by Candix Records, which changed the group’s name to The Beach Boys without its members’ permission. It worked out, though; the next year, the band was signed as Capitol Records’ first-ever rock act. Capitol would go on to release their debut album, Surfin’ Safari, in 1962.

The Beach Boys were prolific in the following years. They released three albums—Surfin’ U.S.A., Surfer Girl, and Little Deuce Coupe—in 1963, the same year they landed their first top 10 single with “Surfin’ U.S.A.” (Wilson never learned to surf, by the way. In 2006, he told Ability Magazine that the band only chose surfing as a theme because his brother Dennis said it was “was the new thing, the new fad.”)

The Beach Boys rose to become one of the defining American acts of the ’60s through a slew of chart-topping early hits like “California Girls,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “Don’t Worry Baby.” At the same time, Wilson was building a reputation for himself as a preternaturally gifted and eccentric producer, catching the eye of many of his peers. “That ear,” Bob Dylan once said of Wilson’s craft, per The New York Times. “I mean, Jesus, he’s got to will that to the Smithsonian.”