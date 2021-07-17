Reminding us all that we may be “done” with COVID—but COVID ain’t done with us—the filming of Netflix’s second season of Bridgerton has now been shut down for the second time in a week due to a report of a positi ve COVID-19 test on set. Per Deadline, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series previously shut down for 24 hours on Thursday, after a crew member tested positive; it’s now been hit with an “indefinite” hiatus from Netflix, and while the streamer hasn’t said who the person in question—now isolating—who tested positive was, the “indefinite” status suggests it was someone it would be difficult to film around. (That, or, two such incidents in a single week has the service spooked enough to do a longer re-evaluation of its risk management strategies in regards to the disease .)

Advertisement

Bridgerton is, of course, filming in the UK, where the Delta variant of COVID-19 has recently kicked off a “third wave” of rising infections . (Happily, the country’s vaccination program seems to have been at least moderately effective at keeping the uptick from leading to a major rise in hospitalizations or deaths.) The news comes just as the U.K. is preparing to lift the majority of COVID-related restrictions in the country, including social distancing and face mask mandates; despite the rise in cases, many of those requirements are set to be downgraded to “recommendations” on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton is currently gearing up for its second season on Netflix, after a landmark first season that made it one of the service’s big success stories of 2020. Created by Chris Dusen, the series has already been renewed up through its fourth season (and a prequel), ensuring that we’ll have years of getting to watch 19th century England’s most eligible singles roger each other good and proper—hopefully in a safe and sensible way.