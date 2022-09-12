Since starring as the intergalactic superhero Captain Marvel in the MCU’s first film focused on a woman lead, Brie Larson has faced the constant ire of sexist Marvel fanboys and their twitchy Twitter fingers. Utilizing the classic online tool of misogyny, that specific group of fans has review-bombed Captain Marvel, gotten mad at her cheeky Instagram posts, and dissected her to a degree that reads as overly invested for people that hate her. That’s a lot for anyone to handle, and Larson seems to be well over the internet trolls as revealed in an interview at the D23 Expo this past weekend.



Speaking with Variety, the Room actor was asked how long she expected to play Captain Marvel .

“I don’t know,” said Larson. “Does anyone want me to do it again?” Shrugging after her answer, the interviewer tells Larson to not “be so modest” before she gives a more serious reply to his question.

“I don’t know. I really don’t have the answer to that,” continued Larson.

Those comments could easily be interpreted as Larson beholding to Marvel’s spoiler sniper in the sky, yet with the mountain of vitriol she’s faced for the role, it wouldn’t be unimaginable that Larson may not have any long-term future plans to continue the character. A few fans on Twitter seemed to view the interview in the latter interpretation, tweeting out shows of support to the actor and her role in the MCU.

“Hopefully a long time! I love her Captain Marvel,” wrote a commentator in response to the video. Another fan added, “I, for one, would love to see more of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. The film is a guilty pleasure of mine and I think Larson is a great fit for the role.”

Of course, we can expect to see her in the upcoming The Marvels, which has Larson teaming up with Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) and Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani in Nia DaCosta’s sequel to Captain Marvel. While at D23 Expo, Larson and crew revealed the first trailer of the space-focused film to the crowd in attendance, teasing us until The Marvels premieres next July.