With only two more movies to go before The Fast & The Furious literally drives off into the sunset, the world’s movie stars are running out of opportunities to show up in those movies as bad guys who immediately become good guys and are then eventually written out of the series, which is probably why some famous people are jumping on while they still can. We heard a month ago that Jason Momoa was going to play a “very flamboyant bad boy” in the penultimate Fast movie, and now we know that Brie Larson will be joining the Family as well.

Vin Diesel shared the news on his Instagram, saying she’ll be playing someone who is introduced in Fast 10 and that “you have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.” He also added that “beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar” this “profound soul will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

So that’s… a lot. But let’s take a wild swing and guess who she’s playing: She’s important to the “mythology” of the series and we know the series is all about la familia, in more ways than one (given John Cena playing Dom’s brother in Fast 9). Maybe she’ll be playing Dom, Jakob, and Mia’s mom in a flashback sequence? They went to the trouble of casting a pretty good young Dom in the last movie (Vinnie Bennett), so why not milk those previously unmentioned childhood epiphanies a little more?

Dom’s dad was a race car driver who taught his kids that cars are cool, maybe Dom’s mother was a secret agent who was always on ridiculous globe-spanning adventures? It would tie together the two distinct halves of the Fast series and reveal that Dom was destined to always become a car-driving superhero rather than just being a man who inexplicably went from stealing DVD players to foiling drug dealers to trying to stop evil satellites (or whatever the hell was going on in F9).

Either way, this is another example of a famous actor demanding that they be cast in a Fast & Furious movie, with The Hollywood Reporter pointing out that Larson did an interview with Uproxx back in February where she said she’s “obsessed” with the series and that it is “one hundred percent” her dream to be in one of them. Helen Mirren had also said similar things before being cast in the series, later appearing as the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. We’re just saying they’ve done this exact thing before.