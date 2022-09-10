The new trailer for big MCU cosmic team-up The Marvels premiered today—at least, for those in attendance, as our own Matt Schimkowitz was, at Marvel’s big D23 panel this afternoon . The movie (more-or-less a sequel to both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, with a little WandaVision thrown in for good measure) doesn’t come out for another year—Kevin Feige said next July, specifically. But Feige did play a little trailer, seeing as they had director Nia DaCosta, plus stars Brie Larsen, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris on hand to debut the footage. Unfortunately, it looks like the tease won’t be going up online any time soon, but we do have a description for you:

T he trailer starts on the S.A.B.R.E space station, when Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris) , who’s out exploring space, falls into a very Fantastic Four-esque forcefield. Upon touch, she transforms (or switch places with) Kamala Kahn, Ms. Marvel.

This brings together Captain Rambeau (who fights as “Spectrum” these days in the comics, after running through a whole host of names—including Captain Marvel—in the past), Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan, who then all appear at Khan’s house in beautiful Jersey City, NJ. Khan, obviously, is very excited to start a team with her idols , but the other two are a little apprehensive.

The good news is this one looks a little brighter and funnier than Captain Marvel— mostly due to the presence of K amala Khan, who’s as delightful here as she was on her own Disney+ show . “[Iman] is a bigger fan than any of you,” said Kevin Fei ge during the panel, joking, “We didn’t know it when we cast her, and regret it only a little.” Her excitement was palatable , as was the crowd’s.

The Marvels premieres next July.