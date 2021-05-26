Drag Race All Stars 6 Photo : VH1/Paramount+

For RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, the All Stars lineup RuVeal feels like the rush film buffs get when the Oscar nominees are announced. It’s the moment we wait for every year, where we see if our favorite queens who haven’t won the crown yet can get a chance to be in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame. The casting’s been announced—and the choices will definitely get a strong reaction from fans. This time, things will be a little different. Instead of airing on VH1, All Stars has found a new home at Paramount+. The new season premieres on June 24 with two episodes instead of just one. And that also means Paramount+ will feature Untucked.



Here’s who’s joining All Stars 6:

A’Keria C. Davenport

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

A’Keria appeared in season 11 of Drag Race where she made it to the Top 4.



Eureka

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Eureka first appeared on season nine, but had to leave the show after injuring her knee. She then returned for season 10, where she made it to the Top 3. Is this Eureka’s time to get the crown? We’ll find out soon!



Ginger Minj

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Ginger Minj is a Drag Race legend, who first appeared in season seven. This isn’t her first All Stars rodeo, though. She also was part of All Stars 2. Since then, Ginger appeared in hit Netflix film Dumplin’ and is a true all star through and through.



Jan

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Jan stunned with her incredible looks and her singing talents. She was nicknamed the Troy Bolton of Drag Race because she’s a jock who loves musical theater. She was one of the queens from her season that many fans were expecting to see on All Stars, so this is an exciting addition.



Jiggly Caliente

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

May I call you Jiggly—or All Stars winner? No Drag Race fan will ever forget Jiggly’s name after she became a scene-stealer in season 4. Like Ginger Minj, she’s an early icon who is often referenced on the show. But while she’s found plenty of success post-Drag Race—appearing in Broad City and Pose—it’s been a very long time since she’s been part of the Drag Race universe.



Pandora Boxx

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

A lot has changed since Pandora was last on All Stars. The first season was ROUGH! But now Pandora gets to experience it in all its glory, and perhaps even snatch the crown.



Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Ra’Jah’s looks were always impressive on the runway, but she struggled throughout the competition, placing at the bottom multiple times, though she gained a reputation as a lip-sync assassin. But it’s her time to show what’s she’s got in All Stars.



Scarlet Envy

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Scarlet’s looks in season 11 were jaw-dropping. She’s a queen we’d been waiting to see on All Stars for a bit, and we’ve got a feeling she’s going to slay in her return.



Serena ChaCha

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

It’s been a long time since season five, but you can’t forget Serena ChaCha. Not only did she stir up plenty of drama on Untucked, but the green and blue lederhosen-style dress will be seared in Drag Race fans’ memories forever—for better or worse. But it’s time for us to see who she’s become as a mature, more experienced queen.



Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

You really thought season 11 would be the last time you’d see Silky on TV? Honey, she was born to be on your screen! Silky’s never made it much of a secret that she’s always wanted to be a star, so her All Stars inclusion feels very fitting.



Kylie Sonique Love

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

It’s been over a decade since Kylie made her Drag Race debut in season two. She appeared in 2018's Holi-slay Spectacular, but now’s her chance to truly show us how much her drag’s evolved since the show’s beginnings.



Trinity K. Bonet

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Trinity was one of season six’s most memorable queens, but she didn’t go home with a crown. Now’s the perfect time for her to get her Ru-demption.



Yara Sofia

Photo : VH1/Paramount+

Yara Sofia was so close to the crown, making it to the Top 4 in season three. She wowed on All Stars 1, too. There have been so many Puerto Rican queens succeed in the competition, but none have won yet. This Puerto Rican writer’s hoping Yara Sofia will eche, eche, eche pa’lante!

