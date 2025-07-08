Slow Horses races forward with season 7 renewal

There’s nothing slow about the windfall of renewal notices for Slow Horses. Apple TV+ just handed the Gary Oldman-fronted spy thriller its seventh season. Its fifth isn’t even set to air until September 24 of this year.

Of course, it doesn’t take an MI5 agent—even an incompetent one—to figure out why Apple TV+ may want to keep the series around. The show, adapted from Mick Herron’s Slough House series of novels, has been a fixture amongst Apple TV+’s top 10 list, and has courted more and more interest over time, with a peak in searches occurring while the fourth season aired last fall, IndieWire reports. The third season received nine Primetime Emmy nominations (including a win for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series), as well as a few Golden Globe nominations and many other accolades.

“Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action,” said Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s European creative director, in a statement. “I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses slightly inept spycraft.”

Slow Horses follows “a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House,” per Apple TV+’s synopsis. They’ll find themselves in a life-or-death situation once again in season seven. “Lamb and his Slow Horses are on the hunt to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” the season’s logline reads.

Of course, there’s a lot of other espionage the crew has to partake in before they can get to the mole. There’s the matter of Roddy Ho’s hot new girlfriend, for example, who makes everyone “suspicious” in season five. “When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply,” the upcoming season’s synopsis reads. It’s a dangerous world out there, but at least some of them will make it to season six, which will “see the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” All that and a highly-connected mole? Thank goodness London’s most okay spies are on the case.