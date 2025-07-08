PBS Masterpiece says goodbye to Grantchester

The long-running detective drama Grantchester is coming to an end on PBS Masterpiece and ITV. The series, based on author James Runcie’s The Grantchester Mysteries, originally co-starred Robson Green as police officer Geordie Keating and James Norton (Little Women) as the vicar Sidney Chambers. He was replaced in the fourth season by Tom Brittney (Invasion) as Reverend Will Davenport, who was replaced in the ninth season by Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kotteram. The 1950s-set show was renewed for an 11th and final season shortly after the 10th premiered in the U.S.

In a statement, Granchester creator, writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said, “At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way—big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Per a synopsis from Masterpiece, the 11th season of Grantchester will take place in “the heady summer of ’63,” where “Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter….” Meanwhile, “Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace. Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy….”

“In Season 11 everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made,” the synopsis teases. “This final season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith—big changes are coming to Grantchester….”