Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in November 2021 after 13 years, and the arduous process shone light on the exploitation that occurs for conservatees who don’t have the pop icon’s massive platform. Today, Spears shared on Instagram that she was invited in December by Reps. Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell to enlighten Congress on how to fix the flawed conservatorship system .

Spears shared the letter she received from Crist and Swalwell on Instagram. It reads, in part :

Congratulations to you and your attorney, Matthew Rosengart, on your historic victories. It goes without saying that we have been following your conservatorship closely and were elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship entirely in November. Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process. Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling [sic] concerning. To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.

Spears wrote in the post’s caption that at the time of receiving the letter, she “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage” she is in now, but she remains grateful that her story was acknowledged. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!!,” she wrote. “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.” Spears added that she wanted to “help others in vulnerable situations take life by the balls and be brave.”

