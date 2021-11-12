Britney Spears is finally free.



As reported by The New York Times, judge Brenda Perry ruled to end the conservatorship that has controlled Spears’ personal life and finances throughout the last 13 years. The Times also reports that Spears’ current estate conservator, accountant John Zabel, will “continue working to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.”

Advertisement

This decision comes days after Spears’ father Jamie filed a request to end his daughter’s conservatorship immediately. His layer Alex Weingarten wrote in court documents at the time, “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.”

Spears’ fans and supporters have rallied for months trying to have her conservatorship end, after allegations of it being used to inflict emotional abuse on the pop star.

Spears broke her silence on her experience under the conservatorship during a hearing in June, saying, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insa ne. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”



The singer also alleged that under her conservatorship, she was forced to take medication, work against her will with her money allegedly going to Jamie, not have permission to marry, and was forced to have an IUD implanted so she couldn’t have more children.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers The next generation of bubbly

Save time, money, and ultimately help save the planet by forgoing your La Croix. Shop at Amazon

Spears and her father have yet to release a statement on the termination of her long-lasting conservatorship.