There are few things in pop culture that can bring us more immediate joy than a really well-executed fake TV show or movie. Whether intended as a deliberate parody—like the fake movies from UHF, or Tropic Thunder’s Simple Jack—an expression of deluded creative intent (like Michael Scott’s Threat Level Midnight from The Office), or simply as an in-universe piece of pop culture, like Daria’s Sick Sad World, these faux productions are often weird and hilarious, and, on occasion, more interesting than the show they exist within.

Which leads us today to Nestflix, the ultimate project for anyone who’s ever wanted to (pretend to) watch Schitt’s Creek’s The Crows Have Eyes 3, or any of, like, a dozen different fake 30 Rock shows. (Is MILF Island on there? You know MILF Island is on there.) Created by web designer Lynn Fisher, the site currently has more than 400 completely made-up entries, stretching from BoJack Horseman’s Philbert to The Sylvia North Story from Mulholland Drive. Each entry comes with images of the fictitious project in question, along with a brief synopsis, and—blessedly, for our time-blasted memories—a note of which real TV show or movie it actually traces back to. Fisher is also apparently taking contributions of new entries to fill out the collection, so if you see anything that’s missing (our minds immediately jumped to That Mitchell And Webb Look’s The Quiz Broadcast) , you can reach out to expand the system even further.

Meanwhile, we’re going to do our damnedest to not let this thing completely devour our productivity today. Except, ooh, they’ve got all the Stab movies from Scream! And Mant from Joe Dante’s Matinee! All the “Interdimensional Cable” shows! Angels With Filthy Souls, the “Keep the change, you filthy animal” gangster movie from Home Alone that we always assumed was real when we were kids! God, this thing is going to eat our brains.