Six Bruno Marses are up to their old tricks in "I Just Might" music video

Bruno Mars has always decade-hopped more than genre-hopped. 24K Magic was obsessed with the In Loving Color aesthetic of the early 90s, while Silk Sonic, his collaboration with Anderson .Paak, was indebted to smooth 1970s R&B. With “I Just Might,” Mars’ new single and his first solo outing in some time, he seems content to hangout in that latter arena.

Skating over some disco-inflected basslines in a wood paneled room, the new music video, shared today, sees Mars singing the track and backing himself up on the drum set, bongos, bass, and guitar. He’s wearing a kind of Western-influenced leisure suit similar to what he had on in his 2024 Lady Gaga collaboration. Eventually a sixth Mars arrives to film the whole thing. (Freaky!) At one point someone is DJ’ing, but they’re always moving and grooving. It’s a classic Bruno Mars song, which is the kind of thing that’s difficult to get particularly upset about.

“I Just Might” is the first single from his forthcoming album The Romantic. Though he’s had some blockbuster singles in the past couple years like “Die With A Smile” and “APT.” (with Rosé) The Romantic marks his first full-length solo project in almost a decade. The album is due out on February 27. Mars has also announced a solo headlining stadium tour across North America and Europe, which will run from April until October. .Paak (performing at DJ Pee .Wee), Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monét are scheduled as opening acts. You can check out the video below.